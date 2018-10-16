Army bomb squad called to An Post sorting office after discovery of 'suspicious package'

The army bomb squad was called to the An Post sorting office in Clondalkin on Monday

THE ARMY BOMB squad has given a hoax device to gardaí for investigation after a suspicious package was made safe at a Dublin postal office yesterday.

Gardaí in Clondalkin were called to the An Post sorting office on the Nangor Road at around 4pm on Monday, after staff at the centre intercepted the package.

The Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordinance Disposal team were called to the scene at around 5pm, and the Nangor Road and Parkwest were closed for a number of hours while the device was made safe.

The device was later declared a hoax and handed over to gardaí to be investigated.

The scene and surrounding areas reopened at around 9pm.