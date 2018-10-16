This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Army bomb squad called to An Post sorting office after discovery of 'suspicious package'

The device was later declared a hoax and handed over to gardaí for further investigation.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago 5,527 Views 13 Comments
The army bomb squad was called to the An Post sorting office in Clondalkin on Monday
Image: Rollingnews.ie
THE ARMY BOMB squad has given a hoax device to gardaí for investigation after a suspicious package was made safe at a Dublin postal office yesterday.

Gardaí in Clondalkin were called to the An Post sorting office on the Nangor Road at around 4pm on Monday, after staff at the centre intercepted the package.

The Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordinance Disposal team were called to the scene at around 5pm, and the Nangor Road and Parkwest were closed for a number of hours while the device was made safe.

The device was later declared a hoax and handed over to gardaí to be investigated.

The scene and surrounding areas reopened at around 9pm.

