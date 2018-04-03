  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Delays at Dublin Airport over dense fog

Anybody using the airport is being advised to check with their airline before travelling.

By Cliodhna Russell Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 7,624 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3937082
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE ARE BEING advised to check with their airline before travelling as some flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport this morning.

In a tweet, Dublin Airport says the delays are due to dense fog on the airfield.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport told TheJournal.ie that dense fog can have the effect of slowing down the airport.

Low visibility operations procedures have been enacted. It happens at all airports when visibility is reduced.

It’s reported that at least 40 arriving flights have been delayed, while two have been cancelled.

However, the spokesperson was unable to confirm those figures at the time.

Anybody using the airport is being advised to check with their airline before travelling.

Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade is warning motorists to leave plenty of space between your car and the vehicle in front due to the conditions.

Met Éireann says the weather will stay cloudy after a misty and damp morning. Tomorrow is also expected to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain.

Read: Russian ambassador says Ireland was ‘severely misled’ by British government>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow
104,172  0
2
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty
85,198  6
3
Mother of murdered Irish woman describes her as 'a bright light, always singing and dancing'
48,501  0
Fora
The42
1
'I still have some growing up to do' - Irish footballer apologises for tweet surrounding rugby rape trial
74,155  0
2
'Diarmuid and I agreed that what was best was that he'd take a rest'
52,805  49
3
The NFL isn't even pretending that Kaepernick's continued unemployment is because of football anymore
37,975  66
DailyEdge.ie
1
52 of the best shows and movies coming to Netflix this month
10,225  0
2
Blac Chyna took to Instagram to defend herself after throwing a stroller at someone in an amusement park
9,719  1
3
7 times your own body has completely and utterly betrayed you in public
9,328  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
ISRAEL
Israel will send refugees to Western countries as deportation plan scrapped
Israel will send refugees to Western countries as deportation plan scrapped
Gaza protest death toll rises to 18 as Israel rejects allegations of excessive force
Israel says it only shot at protesters charging Gaza border as it rejects call for inquiry
US
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Trump invited Putin to White House in phone call his advisers said not to make
China slaps tit-for-tat tariffs on 128 US products
GARDAí
Suspect device found in Tipperary village estate
Suspect device found in Tipperary village estate
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie