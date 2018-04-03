Delays at Dublin Airport over dense fog

PEOPLE ARE BEING advised to check with their airline before travelling as some flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport this morning.

In a tweet, Dublin Airport says the delays are due to dense fog on the airfield.

Some small delays to the flight schedule this morning @DublinAirport due to dense fog on the airfield. Please check latest flight information with your airline. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 3, 2018 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport told TheJournal.ie that dense fog can have the effect of slowing down the airport.

Low visibility operations procedures have been enacted. It happens at all airports when visibility is reduced.

It’s reported that at least 40 arriving flights have been delayed, while two have been cancelled.

However, the spokesperson was unable to confirm those figures at the time.

Anybody using the airport is being advised to check with their airline before travelling.

Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade is warning motorists to leave plenty of space between your car and the vehicle in front due to the conditions.

Early morning turnout in to the #fog this morning for Tallaght's fire crews. Conditions are improving significantly as the morning progresses however road surfaces will remain wet. Leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front. pic.twitter.com/wc8vraMrwW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 3, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

Met Éireann says the weather will stay cloudy after a misty and damp morning. Tomorrow is also expected to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain.