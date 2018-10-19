Delays on Maynooth rail line after driver crashes through level crossing

Source: Iarnród Éireann

THERE ARE CONTINUED delays to Maynooth line railway services this evening after a motorist drove through a level crossing.

Iarnród Éireann has released footage of the incident which shows a car ploughing through the railway crossing at Porterstown.

“Reckless damage” caused by the speeding car has caused delays on the Maynooth line, the company has said. Passengers are currently being advised to expect 25 minute delays.

Iarnród Éireann said that gardaí were altered to the incident.