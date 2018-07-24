Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following suspected heroin overdose

Demi Lovato, pictured onstage in Portugal last month Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

POP STAR DEMI Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after an apparent heroin overdose, according to celebrity news site TMZ.

Quoting law enforcement sources, TMZ said the 25-year-old singer was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills and that her condition was unknown.

A representative for Lovato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A former Disney child star, Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction as well as depression and eating disorders.

Just a month ago, she released a song entitled Sober, in which she appeared to indicate a relapse, opening with the line: “I got no excuses for all these goodbyes.”

Lovato, whose acting career has also included a recurring role on Glee, has in recent years developed a more mature image and has been politically active on issues including support for gay rights.

Fellow pop star Ariana Grande offered her support after the hospitalisation report, tweeting at Lovato: “I love you.”

© – AFP, 2018