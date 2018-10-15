Gardaí have 'serious concerns' about missing 61-year-old

GARDAÍ HAVE “SERIOUS concerns” about the well-being of 61-year-old Denis Lyne, who is missing from his home in Dublin City Centre.

Denis was last seen in the Dublin 1 area yesterday. He is described as being 5’6’’ in height and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a long-sleeved trench coat, a blue and white checked shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Denis, or who can assist in locating him, to contact Store St Garda Station on 01-6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.