  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I did nothing wrong': Minister defends phone call about INM merger

Pressure has been mounting on the minister today to clarify the situation, with the opposition claiming that the minister misled the Dáil.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 6:47 PM
2 hours ago 4,571 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3964911
Minister for Communications Denis Naughten
Image: Leah Farrell
Minister for Communications Denis Naughten
Minister for Communications Denis Naughten
Image: Leah Farrell

“IT WAS NOT inside information.”

This was the line the Communications Minister Denis Naughten continued to repeat to his Dáil colleagues this afternoon.

On his feet for over an hour, the minister faced a grilling about the contact he had with a PR agency over the proposed takeover of Celtic Media by Independent News and Media (INM).

The Irish Times reports today that in November 2016 details of a conversation between the minister and Eoghan Ó Neachtain, director of public affairs at Heneghan PR, was relayed to billionaire Denis O’Brien, who is INM’s largest shareholder.

During that conversation the minister reportedly advised that the proposed takeover of Celtic Media by INM would be referred to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) – two months before the decision was made public.

It is alleged Ó Neachtain told another PR executive – Nigel Heneghan – about the phonecall with the minister and he, in turn, relayed the information to INM’s then-chairman Leslie Buckley.

The uncovering of these facts in today’s Irish Times – through court documents – raised questions during Leaders’ Questions today. The Dáil agenda was amended to give the minister the opportunity to clarify his role in the controversy.

Phonecall with PR rep

Reading out his statement this afternoon, Naughten confirmed that he did take a phonecall on his mobile from Ó Neachtain on either the 10 or 11 November 2017 (he wasn’t sure of the exact date).

He told the Dáil that Ó Neachtain informed him that Ireland’s competition watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) had made its decision on the merger and that the file would be coming back to the minister.

Naughten told the Dáil the decision for INM to purchase a further seven titles was always likely to go to Phase 2 process (which would refer the deal to the Broadcasting Authority), adding that he would have been criticised had he not referred it on to the BAI.

The minister said it was public knowledge that this would most likely be the case, adding that he communicated his “personal view” that it was likely to go to phase 2 to Ó Neachtain.

However, the minister, appearing emotional at times, stated that he made it “crystal clear” to Ó Neachtain that he would be following the advice of his officials, which he had not yet received.

‘No inside information to give’

“I did not have any insider information, I had nothing to give,” said Naughten.

The minister added that he did “nothing wrong or inappropriate” as minister for communications, reiterating that he “acted to the letter of the law” throughout the merger process.

Naughten also clarified there was no log of the phone call by his officials, no minutes or notes from the phone call, and that his officials were not told about the phone call.

In hindsight, the minister said it would have been preferable had the phone call not taken place at all.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said the minister’s actions were wholly “inappropriate”.

The minister knew he was speaking to someone acting on behalf of INM and “that call should not have taken place”, she said, adding that as communications minister, he has no place offering “a personal view” on a media merger.

Accusations of misleading the Dáil

Members of the opposition also accused the minister of misleading the Dáil in December 2016 when he was asked by certain deputies about the progress of the media deal.

He was questioned why he conveyed his “personal view” to a PR person acting on behalf of INM, but did not give clarity on the issue when asked about the matter in the Dáil one month after the phone call.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, who questioned the minister about the merger in December 2016, maintains she was misled with the response she received.

Related Read

18.04.18 Minister Denis, billionaire Denis and a media merger: Dáil seeks clarity over who knew what when

She asked why the minister did not tell Ó Neachtain that as a minister, he could not discuss the matter with him.

“If ever there were inappropriate actions, I would so far as to say a dereliction of duty,” said McDonald.

‘Small talk’ with Leslie Buckley

Separately, the minister was also asked if he had any other contact with any other staff member from INM. Naughten said he met former INM Chairperson, Leslie Buckley on 3 May 2017 at a data summit in the RDS. (Buckley is currently at the centre of another controversy and court case relating to an alleged data breach at Independent Newspapers.)

The two men exchanged in “small talk” but he said as far as he can recall it was not connected to the progress of the merger.

“I have absolutely nothing to hide here,” the minister concluded.

He invited politicians to inspect the media merger file in the Department of Communications, stating that TDs can go through the documents “page by page”.

“I applied the legislation as it is laid out,” said Naughten.

What next? 

The ball is very much in the court of the opposition now – ultimately, how Fianna Fáil are going to react to the minister’s explanation of events and whether they will push the matter further or let it lie.

Government sources are very much of the view that it is a case of “nothing to see here” and that the issue is likely to “blow over”. It is understood that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is satisfied with the minister’s explanation.

Comments have been closed due to ongoing court proceedings 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
You can now get the weather exactly where you are with Met Éireann's new website and app
93,205  49
2
Woman dies after being left hanging half outside plane after its engine blew
70,926  33
3
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
37,148  0
Fora
1
Despite business complaints, a minimum wage increase two years ago didn't lead to job losses
254  0
2
Dublin Airport plans a retail rejig with more fashion at Terminal 1
219  0
3
Months after launching its first spot, WeWork is opening another Dublin co-working space
135  0
The42
1
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes
47,388  22
2
Young Irish defender forced to retire just eight months after captaining Hull City
35,949  11
3
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
25,223  17
DailyEdge
1
People have twigged something after seeing A Quiet Place, and now they're asking questions
11,168  1
2
A Wexford fashion designer used the window of Selfridges in London to protest the 8th amendment
7,567  3
3
Zayn Malik has been dropped by his manager because apparently he's a mare to work with
6,176  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about giving women quaaludes before sex
Dublin man jailed for 18 months for unprovoked beer bottle attack on Afghan cyclists
DRUGS
Six arrested as gardaÃ­ seize â¬250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Steroids and erectile dysfunction pills: One million doses of illegal medication seized last year
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght
GARDAí
Man arrested over death of Romanian man (49) found injured in Tallaght park
Man arrested over death of Romanian man (49) found injured in Tallaght park
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
22-year-old woman sustains serious injuries after being hit by a car in Swords
RUSSIA
UK regulator launches seven investigations into Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
UK regulator launches seven investigations into Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie