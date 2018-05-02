Irish actor Denise Gough nominated for Tony Award for role in Angels in America

IRISH ACTOR DENISE Gough has been nominated for a 2018 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Ennis-raised Gough has taken the theatre scene by storm over the past number of years.

In 2004, Gough made her television debut in Casualty and has since appeared in many series including New Tricks and Stella.

However, she has seen most of her success as a stage actress. In April 2016, Gough won the Best Actress Award at the Olivier Awards for her role in People, Places and Things.

In People, Places and Things, she stared as Emma, a woman with an addiction problem who goes to rehab.

This year, Gough has been nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards for her role in Angels in America, along with her co-star Susan Brown.

The production of Angels in America has been nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Revival of a Play, Best Original Score and Best Lighting Design of a Play.

The star-studded 72nd annual Tony Awards, the biggest night in Broadway, will be held on 10 June with singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban as co-hosts.