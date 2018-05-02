  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish actor Denise Gough nominated for Tony Award for role in Angels in America

The star-studded 72nd annual Tony Awards will be held on 10 June.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 2 May 2018, 5:55 PM
7 minutes ago 455 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3990787
Image: Empics Entertainment via PA Images
Image: Empics Entertainment via PA Images

IRISH ACTOR DENISE Gough has been nominated for a 2018 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Ennis-raised Gough has taken the theatre scene by storm over the past number of years.

In 2004, Gough made her television debut in Casualty and has since appeared in many series including New Tricks and Stella.

However, she has seen most of her success as a stage actress. In April 2016, Gough won the Best Actress Award at the Olivier Awards for her role in People, Places and Things.

In People, Places and Things, she stared as Emma, a woman with an addiction problem who goes to rehab.

This year, Gough has been nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards for her role in Angels in America, along with her co-star Susan Brown.

The production of Angels in America has been nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Revival of a Play, Best Original Score and Best Lighting Design of a Play.

The star-studded 72nd annual Tony Awards, the biggest night in Broadway, will be held on 10 June with singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban as co-hosts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
77,821  35
2
'I thought it was a parody': Varadkar reacts to Lord's tweet calling him 'typical Indian'
61,307  107
3
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
38,223  62
Fora
1
'The biggest risk I've ever taken? Working directly with my father'
476  0
2
Overseas construction workers are turning down moves to Ireland due to high property prices
328  0
3
Lloyds Pharmacy's refusal to negotiate with trade unionists could spark industrial action
203  0
The42
1
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg
45,864  26
2
English Premiership side Sale Sharks set to sign Jackson and Olding
37,993  0
3
'If I can emulate Liam Miller's achievement on Saturday I'll be a very, very happy man'
26,814  5
DailyEdge
1
11 of the gassest reactions to U2 coming out in support of Together For Yes
10,889  2
2
Dear Fifi: Am I an asshole?
6,933  2
3
Ellen introduced Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum' on her show, and it got real awkward, real fast
5,409  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) to appear in court this afternoon charged in connection with Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) to appear in court this afternoon charged in connection with Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
Facebook sends rival's shares tumbling as it announced 'meaningful, long-term' dating service
COURTS
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Man stole over €14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
HEALTH
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
'How did things get so bad?': Mother of five speaks out about delayed cancer diagnosis
GARDAí
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie