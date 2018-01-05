1.7 million viewers tuned into Channel 4's new sitcom set during the Troubles last night

DERRY GIRLS, A new sitcom set during the Troubles, began last night on Channel 4 and over 1.6 million people tuned in to watch it.

The show was written and created by Derry native Lisa McGee, who told the Telegraph that her 90s childhood was not reflected in the typical depiction of the Troubles:

Anything set during The Troubles tends to be a bit grim and bleak, but that just wasn’t my experience of Derry as a child and a teenager. It was a joyful place – I’d like to celebrate that.

Derry Girls centres around a teenage girl named Erin, her group of friends, and her family.

The show had an average audience of 1.6 million, and viewership peaked at 1.7 million, according to Channel 4.

Tommy Tiernan plays the role of her dad, while Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney plays the role of her grandfather.

People were hoping it would live up to the hype and happily, it did that in spades.

There was so much to love in the show’s take on Irish teenage life

Between the Trocaire 24 hour fast, wanting to be an individual (but only if everyone else was doing it), older girls in secondary school picking fights with first years, there was a lot of aspects of the show to relate to.

Along with the fresh perspective on daily occurrences during the Troubles

Bomb scare? Ah, sure that’ll make it harder to get to school. Soldiers with guns checking the bus? Literal yawn.

The endless cracks at one of the main characters James were just gas

"Will the following pupils please report to sister Michaels office immediately, Erin Quinn , Orla McCool, Claire Devlin, Michelle Malin and the wee English fella , Thank you!"



James is an English teenager who has somehow ended up as the only male pupil in an all-female school in Northern Ireland. Of course, he ended up being the butt of several jokes.

Derry Girls continues next Thursday at 10pm, right on time to brighten up these cold January nights. Book an appointment with the sofa.

