Protein supplements and detox drink among five products recalled by food standards authority

The products which are being recalled.

DETOX DRINKS AND protein supplements have been recalled after the manufacturer failed to display a number of allergens on the packaging.

Five Ultralife products failed to let consumers know that their products may contain cereals containing gluten (wheat), milk, egg, soybeans and nuts.

The affected products are:

Ultralife Detox Total Cleansing & Detoxifying Drink,

Ultralife Performance Protein

Ultralife Performance Lean Gain

Ultralife Slim Shake

Ultralife Fitnesshake Healthy Meal Replacement

The recall relates to all flavours, all best before dates, all batch codes and all pack sizes of the above products.

