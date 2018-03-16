Protein supplements and detox drink among five products recalled by food standards authority

DETOX DRINKS AND protein supplements have been recalled after the manufacturer failed to display a number of allergens on the packaging.
Five Ultralife products failed to let consumers know that their products may contain cereals containing gluten (wheat), milk, egg, soybeans and nuts.
The affected products are:
- Ultralife Detox Total Cleansing & Detoxifying Drink,
- Ultralife Performance Protein
- Ultralife Performance Lean Gain
- Ultralife Slim Shake
- Ultralife Fitnesshake Healthy Meal Replacement
The recall relates to all flavours, all best before dates, all batch codes and all pack sizes of the above products.
Read: Warning that dietary supplement ‘not fit for human consumption’ due to presence of illegal steroids >
Read: Potato salad recalled after listeria detected >
COMMENTS (12)