Equipment stolen from fire engine as paramedics help man who had heart attack in Dublin pub

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has appealed for information after some its equipment was stolen as it responded to a call yesterday.

The incident happened in the Fassaugh Avenue area of Cabra, north Dublin, after DFB paramedics were called to a medical incident at a pub. It is understood a man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

While the paramedics dealt with the casualty, two pieces of expensive equipment was stolen off the fire engine.

DFB has urged anyone with information to contact them or gardaÃ­.