This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Employer who sacked worker after secretly filming him siphoning off diesel 'behaved reasonably'

The worker had complained that the covert surveillance breached his privacy.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 6:20 AM
9 minutes ago 30 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4190807
Image: Shutterstock/kavee29
Image: Shutterstock/kavee29

A MAN WHO claimed his privacy was breached after his employer covertly recorded him siphoning off diesel from the fuel tank of a truck has lost his unfair dismissal case at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Despite working being in the job for almost 12 years, and claiming that he was siphoning off the fuel because of a leak, his employer found the waste collection worker to be guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed him.

In its adjudication, the WRC said that there are very limited circumstances when covert surveillance can be justified if the behaviour potentially constitutes a criminal offence.

Video footage

The man worked for this employer from 10 January 2005 to 20 December 2016.

He was accused of siphoning off diesel from the truck he drove, when it was parked at his farm. At a disciplinary hearing on 6 December 2016, he was shown footage from a secret recording made using surveillance equipment placed on the truck.

The worker said he siphoned off the fuel from the truck because there was a small leak at the top of the fuel tank and he wanted to avoid it spilling in his yard. He also said he subsequently replaced the diesel.

It was his assertion that he gave a full account of why he’d done it, and that after his long years of service it didn’t warrant a dismissal.

Furthermore, he said that using covert surveillance as a means to sack him was a breach of his privacy, and any evidence gathered in this way should be ignored.

Matter referred to gardaí

In its defence, the employer said that in the worker’s contract of employment stated that it had the right to terminate his contract with immediate effect if he committed “an act of serious dishonesty – e.g misappropriate monies and/or property from your employer… This will most likely result in a prosecution.”

Having already had concerns about how fuel the worker was using, the employer installed a camera on the truck which focused solely on the fuel tank.

It was the employer’s assertion that while the recording showed him siphoning off the diesel, it never showed him replacing it.

It said the worker said he’d disconnected the battery to the camera when he replaced the fuel, but its record show the battery was never disconnected as a signal is sent to an external computer when that takes place.

Furthermore, it was claimed that any leak caused not have been substantial.

On 21st December, the matter was referred to gardaí and the employer said it had ample grounds to dismiss the man following its investigation.

Findings

In its findings, the WRC cited a case highlighted by the Data Protection Commissioner back in 2007 as relevant.

It was a case where a hotel used covert surveillance to dismiss an employee over concerns it had about cash handling. The commissioner found that the hotel had acted wrongly in how it had handled the dismissal.

It did, however, note: “The use of recording mechanisms to obtain data without an individual’s knowledge is generally unlawful.

Such covert surveillance is normally only permitted on a case by case basis where the data is gathered for the purposes of preventing, detecting or investigating offences, or apprehending or prosecuting offenders.

The WRC found it evident that “there are some instances, albeit narrow, when covert surveillance may be justified where the behaviour, if proven, may be an offence”.

As the matter was referred to the gardaí, and the employee did confirm he had siphoned off the diesel, the WRC said this was one of those instances.

It noted: “Having reviewed the evidence presented I am satisfied that the respondent behaved reasonably both in its investigation of the incidents, the conclusions reached in that investigation, and in its application of a disciplinary process and I therefore conclude that the dismissal was not unfair.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		50,000 students receive CAO offers today. Here's the points breakdown and what happens next
    65,419  7
    2
    		Poll: Is there a place for the Rose of Tralee in modern Ireland?
    52,722  93
    3
    		Leading #MeToo actress paid off man who claimed she sexually assaulted him
    52,603  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    280  0
    2
    		Keywords Studios' acquisition spree continues with the £26m takeover of a UK gaming firm
    121  0
    3
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    38  0
    The42
    1
    		Tyrone will refuse 'to participate in any media activity' with RTÉ ahead of All-Ireland final
    79,153  230
    2
    		Cian Lynch: 'My own mother hopped the old fence. I just turned around, she grabbed me.'
    53,567  2
    3
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    39,776  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    19,815  0
    2
    		'I f*cking hate him': Colin Murphy isn't exactly Conor McGregor's biggest fan
    17,475  0
    3
    		Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    10,764  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    DUBLIN
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin
    Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie