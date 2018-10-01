Digital kiosks to offer free access to Government services in post offices

10 Post offices are included in the new digital kiosk pilot. Source: Niall Carson

THE GOVERNMENT’S ANNOUNCED a new digital access point for ten post offices around the country. The service is aimed at providing “easy access” to state bodies.

Minister for Communications Denis Naughten unveiled the first kiosk today at Ballymore Eustace post office in county Kildare:

With €80,000 in funding provided the pilot will see ten touch screen kiosks installed that will offer easy access to web-based Government and local authority information and services.

An Post staff have been given additional training in order to help them assist anyone availing of the kiosks. The service will also allow users print off Government application forms and information brochures free of charge.

It follows a difficult few months for the postal company after it announced the closure of 159 post offices around the country. The decision has led to protests and marches on the Dáil, with claims the closure of a local post office is akin to closing down communities.

Launching the kiosk today Minister Naughten said:

The local Post Office is best placed to provide support for people who do not want to go online to carry out their day-to-day business.

Naughten said An Post is the “obvious choice as the access point for citizens with its reach, trusted brand and existing strong relationship” with communities.

The other nine post offices where Digital Assist is being piloted are: