This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stars of new RTÉ drama hope it will open conversation on Ireland's treatment of immigrants

The show centres on the violent death of a young migrant woman whose body is found close to a direct provision centre.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 17 Aug 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,275 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4185010

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THE STARS OF a new RTÉ crime drama have said they hope the show will help start a conversation in Ireland about the direct provision system for immigrants.

The fictional series centres around the investigation into the violent death of a young Nigerian migrant whose body was found close to a direct provision centre. The creative team behind Love/Hate, including writer Stuart Carolan, are joined by best-selling novelist Joe Spain have been working on the show.

Senagalese born French actress Aïssa Maïga plays the character Abeni, a migrant from Nigeria who travelled to Ireland with her two children and who has been living in a direct provision centre for eight years.

“She doesn’t know when it’s going to end and she’s a single mother who struggles for life and for her children,” she told TheJournal.ie at the launch of RTÉ’s new season yesterday.

I think it’s going to open a conversation about how people in Ireland are able or not to welcome immigrants. To me as a French woman with an African descent it’s very interesting, the perspective from Ireland, because people here have been immigrants for centuries so the sensitivity to this issue is totally different.

“To hear people on set and off set talking about their perception of the immigrant issue has been interesting.”

Orla Fitzgerald, who plays a garda called Niamh in the drama, said it is “important that a light is shone” on the issues around direct provision.

“I didn’t know a lot about direct provision and I think it’s good that that part of Irish society is explored,” she said.

Equally, actor Lynn Rafferty who plays Jen, the garda heading up the investigation, said she thinks the show is “re-enforcing that everyone’s story is important and everyone’s story should be heard”.

Rafferty also said she got some insight into the job of a garda in Ireland. Her character is is a thick-skinned investigator, but she bring a lot of empathy into her job.

“I really enjoyed playing her, for myself as a person I think I’d be too empathetic to do what she does, I’d be way to sensitive.”

She has two friends who are gardaí and she turned to them for some pointers.

“I just wanted them to help me understand  how difficult the job is and just the day-to-day basis what it entailed. That helped me a lot in terms of really understanding how hard it is to do the job – and how hard it is to get promoted as well because I’ve just recently been promoted in it as well.

“I watched  a lot of detective documentaries too just to get an idea of the day-to-day normal life as opposed to what you see on [fictional] TV shows. I wanted to make it as real as possible because at the end of the day they are coming in and just doing a job every day. ”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: Time is running out to save Ormston House - here's why it's important to Limerick
    2,204  1
    2
    		High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    14,563  0
    3
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of inmate in Midlands Prison
    48,581  80
    Fora
    1
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    183  0
    2
    		GSK is closing its Sligo manufacturing site - cutting 165 jobs
    119  0
    3
    		After initially hitting a roadblock, one of Ireland's largest startup hubs is expanding
    174  0
    The42
    1
    		'Ireland and Quins are very supportive of me going back and forth'
    5,306  4
    2
    		'My aunties have been giving me some good home cooking every weekend'
    9,965  1
    3
    		Tiger Woods' caddie tried to pay heckler to leave 14-time Major winner alone
    9,621  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    12,188  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande often has to remind Pete Davidson that they're getting married
    3,616  1
    3
    		It's time we talked about why Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love' resonated so hard with us as teenagers
    1,682  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    'Morale is on the floor': Defence Forces to be paid just €47.59 per day for extra work during Pope visit
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie