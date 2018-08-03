Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre

A TRANS WOMAN was found dead in a direct provision centre in Galway yesterday afternoon.

The circumstances of the woman’s death, which happened in a Galway hostel, are unknown. The woman’s name has been given in statements as Sylva.

A statement from the Department of Justice said that she had fallen ill at the centre.

“In line with normal practice where a death occurs of a person who is availing of accommodation services, the Department was notified of the sad passing of this person. Our understanding is that the person fell ill at the centre. As is normal practice in cases of unexplained deaths, a post mortem examination will take place. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We will not be commenting further at this time.”

It is understood that she was originally from Cameroon.

It is understood that the hostel caters for men. Friends have spoken about Sylva’s role in the LGBT community in Galway.

A statement from local LGBT groups locally said:

“AMACH and Teach Solais are devastated at the loss of our great friend Sylva, who was part of our LGBT+ family in Galway. Teach Solais is are hosting a closed space tomorrow at 2-4pm for those who knew her and want to pay respects.

“Please respect that this is a closed event for those that knew her.”

A statement from the Galway Anti Racism Network said:

“Sylva was a person of tremendous character and resilience. Her work with community groups in Galway will always be remembered as informative and positive. Our deepest condolences to her family.”