  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Disappeared: Latest search for remains of former monk Joe Lynskey ends without success

Joe’s niece Maria said all they wanted was the last of the missing Disappeared victim’s remains to be returned to their families.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 20 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,502 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3967566
Joe Lynskey.
Image: WAVE Trauma Centre
Joe Lynskey.
Joe Lynskey.
Image: WAVE Trauma Centre

A SEARCH WHICH began last month for the remains of a former Cistercian monk killed by the IRA during the Troubles has ended without a discovery.

Joe Lynskey, the first of The Disappeared, was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1972.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) which is tasked with locating the bodies of the remaining ‘Disappeared’, said the search at Oristown, Co Meath had ended “without success”.

During a previous search for Joe Lynskey at Coghalstown in 2015, the remains of Disappeared victims Kevin McKee (aged 17) and Seamus Wright (aged 25) were recovered. The remains of Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac have yet to be recovered.

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the ICLVR said the search had “not produced the result that we all hoped for”.

“It’s always deeply disappointing when a search is unsuccessful. The information we were working from was given in good faith and warranted further investigation.”

He said the team’s thoughts were with the Lynskey family.

In a statement, Joe’s niece Maria thanked the ICLVR for their work and said that all that they were asking for was that the remains of all Disappeared victims were returned to their families.

Maria had visited the site on the first day of the search and had closely followed the process since then.

“That’s what we all want. As for me all I can do is to hope and to pray.

Hope that there is someone out there who knows something and pray that they will have it in their heart to help us to bring Joe home for the Christian burial that he has been denied for nearly fifty years.

Hill appealed for fresh information on the case and said any information given would be treated in the “strictest of confidence”.

“All we want to do is to return the remains of their loved one to the family. But to do that we need help from those who have information that can get us to the right place.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man receives €26,692 mobile bill from Three after returning home from holiday
84,426  93
2
Ex-Playboy model now free to go public over alleged affair with Donald Trump
58,411  50
3
Kilkenny mosque debate: 'This could become dangerous. Tensions could escalate'
46,613  187
Fora
1
A large 450-home estate on the Kildare-Dublin border has been given the green light
277  0
2
Formula 1 has taken a stake in a small Irish fantasy sports firm
192  0
3
Hiking the price of stamps has helped An Post turn around its fortunes
187  0
The42
1
Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality
65,485  41
2
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
21,222  33
3
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
18,207  36
DailyEdge
1
12 insanely cute Summer dresses under €50 to wear now that the sun is here
12,109  0
2
Kylie Jenner called one of her new eyeshadows 'Gluten Free' and got a roasting for it, naturally
7,565  2
3
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has had to confirm he is not dead... it's The Dredge
7,388  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
DUBLIN
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill
HOUSING
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie