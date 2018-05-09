  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Garda was concerned that sensitive information was being leaked to journalists

Sergeant Damien Hogan said his suspicions were raised when newspaper articles closely matched private incident reports.

By Gerard Cunningham Wednesday 9 May 2018, 4:05 PM
7 minutes ago 164 Views No Comments
Sergeant Damien Hogan leaving the Disclosures Tribunal at Dublin Castle today
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A GARDA SERGEANT who worked in the Garda Press Office has told the Charleton Tribunal he became concerned that the office was compromised and that sensitive information was being leaked to journalists.

Sergeant Damien Hogan, who worked in the press office from 1994 to 2004, and again from 2009 to the present day, said his suspicions were raised when he saw newspaper articles that closely matched incident reports he had seen which had not been made public.

“On many occasions I was quite surprised at the content of the article that appeared in the paper,” Hogan told the tribunal.

The sergeant said press office staff had access to a lot of confidential information about criminal investigations.

“There’s a lot of sensitive information there,” Hogan said. “You also have to be aware of compromising an investigation down the line.”

The tribunal is examining the allegation by former press officer Superintendent David Taylor that he was directed by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan to brief the media negatively about whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe. Callinan denies this.

Not friends

Hogan said Taylor did not have a good relationship with Andrew McLindon, the civilian Director of Communications.

“It wasn’t a very friendly relationship at all. I could see that from day one,” he said.

“From day one it was very estranged. It just wasn’t working, there was no communication between them,” Hogan continued.

Michael McDowell SC said that journalist Paul Williams had told the tribunal that Taylor gave confirmation that there had been a garda investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse against McCabe in 2006.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) subsequently directed no prosecution in the case, saying there was no evidence of any crime being committed.

Hogan said it “would be highly unusual” for the press office to confirm to a journalist that a person had been the subject of a historic garda investigation.

“We would never, well I certainly would never, do that. From my experience in 20 years, we would never do that,” Hogan told McDowell.

‘Stickler for timekeeping’

The tribunal heard that Taylor was a “stickler” for timekeeping, and had installed swipe cards in the press office, including in the toilets.

Hogan said there was an “uncomfortable” atmosphere between Taylor and his deputy, Inspector John Ferris. The men shared an office with each other. Taylor had Ferris’ desk moved out of the office one weekend, Hogan said.

“Every other press officer had worked with an inspector in the office, the inspector is in effect a deputy press officer. This wasn’t happening in this case,” Hogan said.

He said he became concerned that the press office was compromised when he received a call from a journalist some months after Taylor had been transferred to the traffic division. A journalist who had queries about a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert told Hogan, ‘I’m getting enough at the moment from Superintendent Taylor’, he recalled.

As a result, Hogan rang McLindon and the new press officer, Superintendent Paul Moran. “It wasn’t his new role, it wasn’t his role to be briefing the media,” Hogan said.

At the close of this morning’s session, tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said that “unpleasant things” were being said about Taylor which were not being challenged, and asked if Taylor should be present in case he needed to give instructions to his lawyers.

Barrister Tara Burns SC said the legal team was in contact with Taylor and he was being kept informed of the evidence.

Deirdre Mooney, a civilian clerical officer attached to the press office, told the tribunal that Taylor was “a fine boss”, while Sergeant Alan Frawley said he got on “very well” with Taylor.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

