Poll: Should teens be breath tested before entering discos?

A JUDGE IN Cork has said that teenagers should face random breath tests prior to discos, after recent media reports on incidents that involved young people in a “distressed state” from the excess consumption of alcohol near discos.

The Irish Examiner reported this morning that the judge made the recommendations on foot of applications made by three organisations seeking new licences, amid reports that some teens were treated for extreme alcohol intoxication at a youth event earlier this year.

Judge James McNulty also recommended parents be made sign up to a parental responsibility charter when buying event tickets.

He ruled: “I know this event must by law be alcohol-free and drug-free, and I agree that those who organise this event may take all reasonable steps including CCTV use and random breathalyser testing to ensure that it is drug and alcohol-free.”

