Disney faces backlash after casting straight actor in gay role

DISNEY’S CASTING OF comedian Jack Whitehall in the upcoming film Jungle Cruise, as its first openly gay character, has faced some backlash
A row has broken out on social media since the announcement after a source told the Sun that “he is playing a gay man – one who is hugely effete, very camp and very funny”.
“This latest script, set at a time when it wasn’t socially acceptable to be gay, is another significant turning point,” the Sun’s source said.
The film, which is currently filming in Los Angeles will see Whitehall play the brother of Emily Blunt alongside Dwayne Johnson.
Comparisons have also been made between the outrage aimed at Jack Whitehall to when Scarlett Johansson was rumoured to be playing a trans role.
Whitehall announced on Instagram that he would be staring in Jungle Cruise, based on the theme park ride of the same name, but has yet to comment on the controversy.
I’m so honoured to be part of this epic adventure - @disneysjunglecruise. Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life with my amazing co stars. It’s so cool to be part of something of this scale and also as possibly one of the biggest Disney nerds on the planet so exciting to be working on a project with this much history. Watch to the end of this video and see the most incredible set I’ve ever seen. They built it from the ground up and walking onto it for the first time a month ago was like stepping back in time. Can’t wait for you to see this film... #junglecruise
COMMENTS (28)