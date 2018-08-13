Disney faces backlash after casting straight actor in gay role

DISNEY’S CASTING OF comedian Jack Whitehall in the upcoming film Jungle Cruise, as its first openly gay character, has faced some backlash

A row has broken out on social media since the announcement after a source told the Sun that “he is playing a gay man – one who is hugely effete, very camp and very funny”.

“This latest script, set at a time when it wasn’t socially acceptable to be gay, is another significant turning point,” the Sun’s source said.

The film, which is currently filming in Los Angeles will see Whitehall play the brother of Emily Blunt alongside Dwayne Johnson.

If only there were gay actors who could play ‘camp’ as well as Jack Whitehall. https://t.co/GM3VQjOhUx — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) August 12, 2018 Source: Ethan Harvey /Twitter

Comparisons have also been made between the outrage aimed at Jack Whitehall to when Scarlett Johansson was rumoured to be playing a trans role.

If Scarlett Johansson wasn’t allowed to play a trans man then Jack Whitehall shouldn’t be allowed to play a gay man. Especially so when you consider there are absolute hundreds of out gay men in Hollywood who are better actors than him — Sophie WilkINson (@sophwilkinson) August 13, 2018 Source: Sophie WilkINson /Twitter

Whitehall announced on Instagram that he would be staring in Jungle Cruise, based on the theme park ride of the same name, but has yet to comment on the controversy.