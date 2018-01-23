  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Disney is giving 125,000 of its employees $1,000 each

The company say the bonus is down to recent tax reform.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 9:25 PM
10 hours ago 19,252 Views 52 Comments
Disney CEO Bob Iger (left) announced the bonuses.
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA
Disney CEO Bob Iger (left) announced the bonuses.
Disney CEO Bob Iger (left) announced the bonuses.
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA

DISNEY HAS ANNOUNCED that it will give over 125,000 of its employees a one-time cash bonus of $1,000.

All non-executive employees, either full-time or part-time, who have been with Disney since January 1 this year will receive the windfall as long as they are based in the United States.

Another $50 million is being invested in education programmes aimed at the company’s 88,000 hourly employees who want to pursue higher education or vocational training.

A further $25 million will be invested in the programme each year after the initial investment.

Disney says both of the moves are a result of recent tax reform. Several other high-profile American companies including Walmart, Bank of America, Crysler and Comcast have passed on a portion of their tax savings to employees.

“I am proud we are directing approximately $125 million to our cast members and employees across the country and making higher education more accessible with the launch of this new program,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

I have always believed that education is the key to opportunity; it opens doors and creates new possibilities. Matched with the $1,000 cash bonus, these initiatives will have both an immediate and long-term positive impact.

The bonus will be paid in two installments in March and September this year. The two initiatives will cost Disney a total of $175 million in the current fiscal year.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
