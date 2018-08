A DISQUALIFIED DRIVER has been arrested following a 100km-long motorcycle pursuit in Co Wexford.

The driver of a Honda Fireblade motorcycle was detected speeding on the Gorey bypass.

Gardaí said that there was a 100km-long pursuit and that there were “dozens of instances of dangerous driving”.

The driver was arrested after damaging a Garda motorcycle and a car near Clonroche.

A court appearance is to follow.