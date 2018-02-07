  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Poll: How long should couples have to live apart before being granted a divorce?

Recently published data shows that Carlow, Dublin and Tipperary have the highest divorce rates in Ireland.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 8:43 AM
100 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/wk1003mike
Image: Shutterstock/wk1003mike

NEWLY RELEASED STATISTICS from the Courts Service has shown that 4,162 divorce applications were made in Ireland in 2016.

Carlow, Dublin and Tipperary had the highest divorce rates, with the numbers for 2016 slightly down on 2015. After a dip in the rates of divorce during the recession, however, the number of cases has risen in recent years

Currently, a couple must have lived apart for four out of five years to be granted a divorce in the courts.

A referendum is planned to ask the public if this period of time should be reduced to two years.

So, today we’re asking you: How long should couples have to live apart before being granted a divorce?


