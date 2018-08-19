This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 19 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dog owners warned about toxic algal scums after reported dog poisonings in the west

Autopsies were not able to determine if algae was to blame for the dog deaths.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 6:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,350 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4186618
An example of a benthic cyanobacteria accumulating on a lake shoreline.
Image: EPA
An example of a benthic cyanobacteria accumulating on a lake shoreline.
An example of a benthic cyanobacteria accumulating on a lake shoreline.
Image: EPA

DOG OWNERS ARE being warned to take specific precautions to keep their dogs safe from algal scums in Irish lakes, following reports that a number of dogs died of poisoning

Some algae that can develop on the surface of ponds and lakes can produce toxins that can be fatal to dogs.

The blue-green algae can sometimes wash-up or accumulate on shorelines and in humans it can cause skin rashes and illnesses

Dangerous algae are more common during calm summer weather and, following the deaths of a number of dogs in the Mayo/Galway region, investigations were carried out into whether algae was to blame.

While water quality is a big factor in the formation of algae, it can be found in relatively unpolluted lakes and rivers so it is not possible to predict in advance where a problematic algae bloom may occur.

It is understood that autopsies carried out on the dogs were inconclusive in determining whether algae was to blame for the harm to the dogs.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that algae can pose a danger to animals and points to a previously confirmed incident when a dog died in 2016 from eating algae.

PastedImage-70061 An accumulation of algae on a lake shoreline that was toxin producing. Source: EPA

The EPA says it not the lead agency in relation to animal or public health related issues and that all reports or queries concerning animal deaths associated with algal blooms should be made directly to local authorities.

Despite this, the EPA has given some advice to both dog owners and other members of the public about how to deal with the problem.

“The public should avoid walking dogs in areas where algae form obvious scums or accumulations on lake shorelines. Reporting of suspected incidents to local authorities and taking photographs to document the problem would be very beneficial, so that warning notices of increased risk can be erected where relevant,” the EPA said in a statement.

Dog owners are being advised to take a number of other precautions:

  • If dogs encounter algae, hose them down to prevent them from cleaning their coats.
  • Feed and water a dog before a trip to a lake to reduce chances they consume algae.
  • Toxins in the algae are fast-acting and, if a dog encounters an accumulation, owners are being told to inform a vet as soon as possible.
  • When presenting to a vet, photographs of the algae are useful as are notes of the dog’s activities.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		DJ Gareth O'Callaghan to step down from radio as he battles 'rare and incurable disease'
    62,405  53
    2
    		Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness
    52,765  54
    3
    		Storm Ernesto is on the way - and will bring some Californian wildfire smoke with it
    42,785  19
    Fora
    1
    		Tesco has been reprimanded for suspending a worker after last year’s strike
    801  0
    2
    		Why the Leaving Cert is hurting Ireland's economy
    247  0
    3
    		'A niche in the market': Dundalk's Cheetah Money says Ireland is ripe for digital-only banking
    151  0
    The42
    1
    		Paddy Barnes wiped out by crippling body shot in maiden world title shot at Windsor
    48,697  27
    2
    		'Katie's not improving... She's definitely stoppable, and my hands are made to do exactly that'
    32,511  27
    3
    		'I’d say it was tough enough for him...he would more than likely be playing with Galway as well'
    25,027  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Wait, did Hailee Steinfeld nab Niall Horan as her boyfriend through a tweet?
    10,754  0
    2
    		'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves is on his final warning for using the n-word twice on CBB
    8,146  1
    3
    		12 items of clothing on Boohoo that we need to have a chat about
    5,036  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Camping at the Phoenix Park and sitting in the Popemobile: Memories of John Paul II's visit
    Camping at the Phoenix Park and sitting in the Popemobile: Memories of John Paul II's visit
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    Mary McAleese: 'World Meeting of Families is essentially a right wing rally'
    CORK
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' cafÃ© in Cork
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' café in Cork
    Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    Guess who's back! 17-time All-Ireland winner Corkery returns to Rebels' camogie panel
    HOUSING
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city
    Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Limerick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie