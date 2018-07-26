This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Zealand to grant paid leave for domestic violence victims

New Zealand has a track record of being progressive on women’s issues – in 1893 it became the first country to give women the right to vote.

By AFP Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 7:19 AM
6 minutes ago 40 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4148128
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot

NEW ZEALAND’S PARLIAMENT has passed legislation granting paid leave to domestic violence victims, with supporters calling it a groundbreaking measure to help those trying to escape abusive relationships.

Green Party lawmaker Jan Logie said granting victims 10 days of extra leave a year would allow them to “stop the violence and get help without worrying about losing their jobs”.

“This is a win for victims, a win for employers, and a win for society,” Logie said, describing the move as a “world first” after parliament approved the bill by 63 votes to 57.

It is the first western country to introduce nationwide paid domestic violence leave. The Philippines in 2004 granted 10 days of paid leave to those suffering domestic violence.

Australia’s Fair Work Commission in March voted to allow five days of unpaid leave for domestic abuse victims, but a labour union push to match the New Zealand proposal was rejected.

Practical tasks 

Official data shows New Zealand has one of the highest domestic violence rates in the developed world, with family homicide rates more than twice those of Australia, Canada and Britain on a per capita basis.

Logie, part of a progressive coalition government elected last year, said intervention aimed at helping domestic violence victims often came too late.

We wait until things get really bad or someone gets killed and then we wring our hands.

Logie said the leave entitlement would give those seeking to escape violent relationships time to perform practical tasks such as attending court dates, moving house and settling children in new schools.

The conservative opposition National Party opposed the legislation, saying it was well intentioned but could affect victims’ chances of getting a job.

“Employers will start to filter and look at whether or not they want to hire someone that may present a risk around domestic violence because ultimately it could impact on their business,” National’s justice spokesman Mark Mitchell told Newshub.

New Zealand has a track record of being progressive on women’s issues – in 1893 it became the first country to give women the right to vote.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
97,902  78
2
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ
66,827  150
3
Waterford man who went missing in Holland turns up safe and well in Berlin
45,594  10
Fora
1
Hundreds of Ryanair workers may face job losses - unless they move to bases like Poland
392  0
2
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
200  0
3
After 53 years, Ireland's big book of business and politics is going digital
96  0
The42
1
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
26,098  42
2
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
23,242  33
3
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
16,366  17
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian's defended her decision to straighten North's hair twice a year... it's The Dredge
8,603  0
2
Love Island's Adam got a 'Z' tattoo for Zara after three weeks of dating, as you do
6,449  2
3
Love Island fans are praising OG Laura for how she supported New Laura after THAT task
6,181  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
COURT
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today
HIV drug may be more affordable after European court ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie