Ireland in a snapshot: Last tango in Dublin

EACH WEEKEND, PHOTOGRAPHER and filmmaker Donal Moloney shares an image with TheJournal.ie audience which reflects a small piece of Ireland that resonates with us all.

Amid the warnings about Storm Callum and the change in weather this week, Donal looks back on the summer that was and at what’s ahead.

Donal writes:

“I’m always slightly saddened by the arrival of autumn. Summer lulls me into a sense of freedom amidst the comfort that no matter how difficult life gets that I can always rely on a daily dose of vitamin D.

“This summer was particularly wonderful in so many ways. I never felt the urgency to leave for sunnier climes where we assume the grass may be greener and the life more idyllic. There was rarely a day where I didn’t have a camera within arm’s length and photographic opportunities plentiful.

“However, my abiding photographic memory of this summer was captured in mid July. I was strolling through St Stephens Green in Dublin one Saturday afternoon and heard the distant sound of tango music. A brief investigation brought me to the bandstand and the wonderful sight of people of all ages and nationalities dancing to the Latin beat.

“In the corner of my eye I spotted one lady approaching another and asking her to dance. I was transfixed by their elegance but stunned by the beauty and the similarly of their dress. It felt like I was on a film set and witnessing a very poignant moment in the movie.

“It seemed other worldly and nothing like the Dublin I had grown up in. I felt happy and somewhat proud that we had become the progressive cosmopolitan and cultural city that we live in today. I could have been in Barcelona or Buenos Aires but it was summer in Dublin. Roll on summer 2019.”

Check out more of Donal’s work on Facebook here