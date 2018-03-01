  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump has suggested the 'ultimate penalty' for drug dealers

“We’re going to have to be very strong on penalties,” Trump said today.

By AFP Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 10:37 PM
9 hours ago 23,150 Views 64 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3880775
Image: Win McNamee via Getty
Image: Win McNamee via Getty

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has advocated the death penalty for drug dealers, escalating his tough-on-crime rhetoric amid an opioid crisis that kills an estimated 200 Americans a day.

“The drug dealers, the drug pushers, they are really doing damage,” Trump said during a White House meeting on the crisis.

“Some countries have a very, very tough penalty. The ultimate penalty and, by the way they, they have much less of a drug problem than we do,” Trump said.

His comments echo rumors around the White House of Trump speaking in glowing terms about the policies of deeply controversial Filipino leader Rodrigo Duterte.

His rule has coincided with a rash of extrajudicial killings, supposedly targeted at drug dealers, which are being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

“We need strength against pushers and drug dealers,” he said. “You have to have strength and you have to have toughness.”

So we’re going to have to be very strong on penalties.
We have pushers and drug dealers that don’t – I mean they kill hundreds and hundreds of people and most of them don’t even go to jail.

“If you shoot one person, they give you life. They give you the death penalty. These people can kill 2,000, 3,000 people and nothing happens to them.”

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Carles Puigdemont, the face of Catalan independence push, abandons leadership bid

Read: France’s Marine Le Pen charged over Islamic State tweets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
As it happened: The country bunkered down as Emma and the Beast did their worst
250,179  104
2
Up to one metre of snow forecast to fall in some eastern areas of Ireland
147,404  247
3
AS IT HAPPENED: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
111,387  67
Fora
1
AIB is lining up hefty share bonuses for senior staff to stop them leaving
888  0
2
'It's armageddon for business': The big snow could cost retailers hundreds of millions of euro
341  0
3
Meet the Dublin startup that wants to become the Spotify of news
241  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
49,164  46
2
'I broke her nose, but I've still got her autograph': Tonya Harding's fight for a second chance
40,554  8
3
England coach Eddie Jones to avoid public transport following train abuse
30,962  50
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 13 of the most apocalyptic scenes from Dublin in the snow today
12,865  0
2
People from snowy countries can't get over Ireland's response to 'snowmageddon'
11,934  7
3
Irish people are putting up their Christmas decorations again to celebrate #ChristmasTheSequel
7,448  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Medical staff sleep in wards and brave dangerous weather to make it to hospitals
Medical staff sleep in wards and brave dangerous weather to make it to hospitals
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
HSE staff won't have to work back emergency leave taken during storm
DUBLIN
Former solicitor Michael Lynn charged with theft of almost â¬30 million in Dublin
Former solicitor Michael Lynn charged with theft of almost €30 million in Dublin
White wedding: This couple tied the knot just before Dublin's 4pm 'curfew' today
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
IRELAND
'I grew up watching Drico, DâArcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
Call for urgent review of marital rape sentencing after man has sentence cut
WEATHER
Thousands will be without power until tonight due to Storm Emma
Thousands will be without power until tonight due to Storm Emma
Farmers warned not to take risks during 'difficult and challenging' Storm Emma
Up to one metre of snow forecast to fall in some eastern areas of Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie