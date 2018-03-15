  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Poll: Do you think Leo should invite Donald Trump to Ireland?

The Taoiseach is to meet with the US President later today for a 40-minute meeting.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 9:52 AM
56 minutes ago 6,557 Views 51 Comments
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

SHOULD LEO VARADKAR invite US President Donald Trump to Ireland?

Early last year when Varadkar was Minister for Social Protection, he told RTÉ that he wouldn’t invite Trump to Ireland, saying “I’m not sure what purpose it would serve”.

He said that when State visits go well, it boosts trade and tourism between two countries, but said that “you wouldn’t necessarily assume that’s the kind of visit it would be” in Trump’s case.

Last night, various reports indicated that the Taoiseach would invite Trump to Ireland during their meeting later today, where the Taoiseach is expected to focus on trade.

So what’s your take? Should the Taoiseach invite Trump to Ireland?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

