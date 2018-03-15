Poll: Do you think Leo should invite Donald Trump to Ireland?

SHOULD LEO VARADKAR invite US President Donald Trump to Ireland?

Early last year when Varadkar was Minister for Social Protection, he told RTÉ that he wouldn’t invite Trump to Ireland, saying “I’m not sure what purpose it would serve”.

He said that when State visits go well, it boosts trade and tourism between two countries, but said that “you wouldn’t necessarily assume that’s the kind of visit it would be” in Trump’s case.

Last night, various reports indicated that the Taoiseach would invite Trump to Ireland during their meeting later today, where the Taoiseach is expected to focus on trade.

So what’s your take? Should the Taoiseach invite Trump to Ireland?

