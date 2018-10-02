Donald Trump says it's a 'scary' and 'difficult' time for young men in America

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump reiterated his support for his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh today, saying that it was a “scary time for young men” who could become the subject of allegations.

Kavanaugh currently faces sexual misconduct allegations from a number of women, and the FBI is currently investigating the claims.

It has delayed his election to the Supreme Court, after one of the women who has come forward – Christine Blasey Ford – gave evidence to the Senate Justice Committee last week.

Speaking today, the president said he thinks Kavanaugh is “doing very well right now”, but added he was waiting for the results of the FBI probe before commenting further.

“It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that may not be guilty of,” he said.

You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something – it doesn’t necessarily have to be a woman – but somebody could accuse you of something, and then you’re automatically guilty.

Yesterday, Trump said the White House would not restrict the new FBI probe, requested by senators before they take a final vote on Kavanaugh.

“I think the FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer,” Trump said.

“I want it to be comprehensive… With that being said, I would like to go quickly,” he added.

We don’t want to go on a witch hunt, do we?

Senators, including Republican Jeff Flake, struck a deal on Friday that gives the FBI one week to conduct its investigation and deliver its report.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate, made up of 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats, will be “voting this week” on advancing the Kavanaugh nomination, setting up a possible final confirmation vote this weekend or early next week.

“The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close,” McConnell said.

Last week, Flake expressed eagerness to see Kavanaugh confirmed but said he wanted a “better process” for assessing the allegations. Flake said over the weekend that he would vote for Kavanaugh unless the FBI finds something in its investigation.

With reporting from the Associated Press, AFP