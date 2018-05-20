  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump and South Korea to 'work closely' after North Korea threatens to pull out of summit

North Korea’s sudden shift in attitude followed a weeks-long charm offensive.

By AFP Sunday 20 May 2018, 6:27 PM
15 minutes ago 491 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4024508
US President Donald Trump
Image: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Image: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in today discussed North Korea’s recent threats to cancel its unprecedented summit with Washington DC, Seoul’s presidential office has confirmed.

After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for “unilateral nuclear abandonment”, according to the North’s official KCNA news agency.

North Korea also cancelled a high-level meeting with the South at the last minute, protesting joint military drills between Seoul and Washington.

In a phone conversation today, Trump and Moon “exchanged views on various actions taken by North Korea recently”, Moon’s office said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to “work closely” for the success of the landmark summit in Singapore on 12 June, which would be the first meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader.

They are due to meet in Washington on Tuesday.

Charm offensive 

North Korea’s sudden shift in attitude followed a weeks-long charm offensive that has seen leader Kim Jong-un hold a historic summit with Moon and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping twice.

At a dramatic summit last month in the Demilitarised Zone dividing their two countries, Kim and Moon pledged to pursue nuclear disarmament and a peace treaty.

Pyongyang also raised hopes ahead of the US summit by announcing it will destroy its nuclear testing site.

However, the promise is open to interpretation on both sides and the North has spent decades developing its atomic arsenal, culminating last year in its sixth nuclear test — by far its biggest to date — and the launch of missiles capable of reaching the US.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Hospital staff member sacked for accessing Ed Sheeran data
78,273  27
2
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
55,698  49
3
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
47,850  51
Fora
1
'There is no gym for your face': Tech founder Pat Phelan's million-euro bet on cosmetic clinics
2,666  0
2
Aer Lingus faces the industrial relations watchdog over its lost-property outsourcing
745  0
3
'When you're unemployed, you don’t just lose your job - you become gripped by fear'
133  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cork v Clare, Munster SHC
41,780  17
2
How a former Manchester United and Ireland captain died penniless
31,372  16
3
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
29,439  12
DailyEdge
1
Which TK Maxx bargain beauty product are you?
4,747  2
2
Donald Trump called his wife 'Melanie' on Twitter as he welcomed her home from hospital
4,261  5
3
A little girl from Belfast was absolutely devastated that she wasn't invited to the royal wedding
4,147  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
Driver in Carlow caught doing 176kmph, with no insurance and tests positive for cocaine
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
DUBLIN
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
LEINSTER
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
ABORTION
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
Micheál Martin: 'The argument is that if we legislate for abortion we'll become like England. That's not true. This is Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie