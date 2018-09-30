This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How Donegal is using its status as one of the west's least-visited counties as a selling point

State tourism figures suggest the region’s overseas visitor numbers declined last year.

By Fora Staff Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 7:30 PM
Sep 23rd 2018, 4:01 PM 4,815 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4259205
Image: Shutterstock/Sfp1975
Image: Shutterstock/Sfp1975

DONEGAL MAY BE one of the Wild Atlantic Way’s least visited counties, but the local tourism trade is using the region’s reputation for vast empty space to attract a “new generation” of travellers.

According to recent data published by State agency Fáilte Ireland, Donegal attracted just over 255,000 overseas visitors in 2017, down on 2016′s figure of 283,000 and a far cry from the more than one million tourists recorded in counties Galway, Cork and Kerry.

Even before last year’s figures were released, Donegal was one of the counties with the lowest number of international tourists on the Wild Atlantic Way route.

Part of the reason may be a general lack of awareness of the visitor offering in some parts of the county.

donegal tourism figures Source: Fáilte Ireland

Click here to view a larger version

Last year, a voluntary organisation called Donegal East Tourism was established to represent businesses in the eastern half of the county.

The group – which represents around 25 organisations – has exhibited at travel sales events like the Holiday World Show and campaigned for Donegal council to include the east on the county’s official tourism map.

“The official tourism map for Donegal was basically a Wild Atlantic Way map and only highlighted the attractions along the coast,” says Cronan Scanlon, a founding member of Donegal East Tourism.

“Basically they ignored inland Donegal,” he says, adding that the council has since promised to change this.

Barney McLaughlin of Donegal Tourism says that while the east doesn’t have a coastline, there is still plenty to see and do there.

“For most people, one of the things on their bucket least is to visit the pyramids of Egypt,” he tells Fora.

“In east Donegal, there is the Beltany stone circle which is older than the pyramids of Egypt. If you’re looking to visit heritage and somewhere that has history, Beltany stone circle in east Donegal is a must. It should be on people’s bucket lists.”

shutterstock_527434657 Beltany stone circle Source: Shutterstock/Michelle Holihan

McLaughlin acknowledges there was “a blip” in international visitors in 2017, a year when the Donegal’s primary overseas market, Great Britain, fluctuated in the face of sterling devaluation.

But he is confident that a slow-burning marketing drive in North America and mainland Europe is starting to bear fruit and will reverse the downward trend.

“We’re being told by the powers that be in Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland that (Brexit) is going to have a major impact on us. We have to start looking beyond that traditional pale (the UK),” McLaughlin says.

He says the county council, which overseas Donegal Tourism, has worked with local businesses and the national bodies to attend overseas sales blitzes.

“We are actually starting to see that bearing fruit. It’s a budding fruit; it’s not yet fully developed. It’s a work in progress.”

‘Behind the posse’

In recent years, Donegal picked up various accolades from overseas.

Globetrotters bible National Geographic Traveler named the county one of the coolest places on the planet, while its airport landing strip was voted the second most scenic in the world by private jet book service PrivateFly.

Although the current tourism figures are “disappointing”, Deirdre McGlone of Harvey’s Point hotel says there seems to be a greater sense in the trade that Donegal is “being recognised as a desired destination to visit”.

“For the last 20 years, we were behind the posse in terms of marketing activity. Our geographical location was deemed to be a challenge, which it isn’t,” she says.

Deirdre seated on the bench Deirdre McGlone, Harvey's Point Source: Harvey's Point

Donegal has traditionally had weak infrastructure and McGlone says it’s still lacking in decent roads in some parts.

The county also doesn’t have any major railway, an issue that was previously raised by the local airport.

But McGlone says the road connection to Dublin – the country’s main entry point for international visitors – has improved in recent years and it now takes about three hours to get from the capital to the north-west.

Cronan Scanlon says there needs to be better infrastructure connecting Donegal with neighbouring Sligo and Galway, but for the most part, the county’s current road connections suffice.

“Tourists don’t mind driving that bit extra on narrow roads, and it’s a bit of a novelty for them. It’s boring to be driving on a motorway for three or four hours.”

Under-visited

As well as forming campaign groups, the local tourism trade has participated in workshops organised by national body Fáilte Ireland, which hasn’t always seen eye to eye with Donegal.

“For quite some bit, the right hand wasn’t speaking to the left hand, and we were just lost in the fray where most tourists would just go to the South and that was Ireland. That is changing,” says Deirdre McGlone.

The national agencies have organised so-called familiarisation trips to the county for international tour operators and travel writers.

To convert that exposure into bookings is “taking time”, McGlone says, but Donegal is “no longer the forgotten county”.

The local trade is also heeding the advice of Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland to improve the county’s overall offering.

For example, more hotel and accommodation providers have extended their seasons to open during the quieter winter and spring months. Restaurants and other services are following suit.

Ironically, the county is using the fact that it is ‘under-visited’ to appeal to French and German visitors in particular that tend to avoid crowded hotspots.

“There are so many visitors that have done the Blarney Stone and they’ve done the Ring of Kerry and they want to see an Ireland where there are more locals than tourists,” says McGlone.

“There’s also a new generation who don’t really, with all respect, want to kiss the Barney Stone.”

Barney McLaughlin agrees that the county’s low visitor numbers serve as a helpful marketing tool at a time when the global travel industry grapples with the issue of over-tourism.

“You can still come and get away from it all in Donegal. We can still give people that sense of being away from the maddening crowd but they can still enjoy the craic and hospitality of the local people.”

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It could jeopardise the brand': Salad chain Chopped faces closure of Grafton Street outlet
    56,354  55
    2
    		19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    52,148  19
    3
    		Old wounds, new problems: A drive along the Irish border before Brexit
    34,667  61
    Fora
    1
    		‘Anywhere but here to be honest’: Why Eddie Rocket's is pushing outside of Ireland
    505  0
    2
    		'Not fit for purpose': Why startups want Ireland's flagship investor scheme overhauled
    130  0
    3
    		To foster a successful startup scene, we need a stronger investor community
    52  0
    The42
    1
    		Europe overcome USA by seven-point margin to regain the Ryder Cup
    46,090  51
    2
    		Rampant Munster run riot to inflict nine-try hammering on sorry Ulster
    37,860  76
    3
    		The return of the man the UFC couldn't afford to live without
    34,539  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Keratosis Pilaris: The do's and dont's of caring for the condition known as 'chicken skin'
    5,184  2
    2
    		Settle down with 7 great celebrity longreads from the week that was
    3,752  0
    3
    		City Break Money Diary: Here's how much I spent across three days in Amsterdam
    3,538  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    Boris brands May's Brexit plan as 'deranged' while Davis describes the Irish border issue as 'exaggerated'
    Old wounds, new problems: A drive along the Irish border before Brexit
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State €410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAí
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Appeal for witnesses after walkers struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing €67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie