This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When I come home I am not allowed to cook for my children' - the harsh realities of Direct Provision in Ireland

Donnah Vuma is one of the lucky few in Direct Provision who have managed to access university education here.

By David Raleigh Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,798 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4261538

shutterstock_1186386511 Source: Shutterstock/KieferPix

WHEN DONNAH VUMA returns to her home in direct provision after a hard day’s study at the University of Limerick, she is not allowed to cook dinner for her children, aged 14, 10, and eight.

Vuma, her son, and two daughters, have been living in a direct provision centre for the past four years as they await a decision on their application for asylum.

Their life story is typical of the thousands who live in Ireland’s direct provision system.

“For someone like me, with a family, it is not an ideal situation. We are not allowed to cook and I don’t have the right to work,” said Vuma, a 32-year old Zimbabwean.

Being deprived of employment and the opportunity to provide for her children is a torture in itself, she said.

In Zimbabwe, Vuma worked as a sales and marketing manager, but, because of a corrupt political regime and tensions in her home country she fled to Ireland.

“Simple things like not being able to cook for you’re family is very difficult for me; having to live on a routine, where you know you have to do certain things at a certain time, and doing them the same way every single day, is really difficult.”

‘Not the best situation’

It’s not the best situation or ideal way to raise a family.

Vuma and each of her children are provided with €21.60 a week to live on. Previously, the State-provided increment was just €19.10 per week.

Vuma said she and her family have been left scarred by the direct provision experience.

“There are health effects, visible ones,” she said.

“My little boy doesn’t eat the food that is provided, as it is either too spicy, or not to his liking; So, he doesn’t eat most of the time, so that has a negative health (impact) on him.”

“My daughter overeats, so obviously we know what the results are of overeating.”

Vuma also highlighted how “psychological effects are very evident” too.

With my fourteen year old daughter – at times, I don’t know if she is being moody because she is a teenager, and that’s natural, or, if it is because of the system.
She has bad days sometimes.

“She says to me ‘oh gosh, when are we going to get out of here’, so, it’s very difficult, in terms of them experiencing a normal childhood.”

Difficult

The experience has also been hard on Vuma: “It is difficult on me as well, as a parent, to know that I can’t provide fully for them, so that comes with its own challenges mentally.”

It’s quiet difficult.

Despite the family’s ordeal, Vuma has not given up they will one day be granted asylum in Ireland.

In her own right she has become a powerful voice for migrants seeking political support for an “end to direct provision”.

In a keynote speech she gave, standing beside President Michael D Higgins at the launch of a four-year plan for migrant integration in Limerick last week, she highlighted the “barriers” faced by asylum seekers and refugees trying to access education, housing, and employment.

Vuma was crowned 2017 Clare Woman of the Year by the Soroptimist International Ennis and District Club, and she is a a member of the board of migrant rights organisation Doras Lumni.

She has been one of the lucky few to secure a path to higher education, and is currently studying a Bachelor of Arts Degree at University of Limerick.

The course, offered under the University’s Sanctuary Scholarship programme, waives fees for participants.

Vuma said she believes while there is a long road to walk for migrants in Ireland things are “definitely improving”.

The evidence of that is the fact there is recognition that there is a problem here, and (people asking) how can we fix it, and what is the way forward.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland in a snapshot: When the mountain closed down
    60,125  3
    2
    		'It could jeopardise the brand': Salad chain Chopped faces closure of Grafton Street outlet
    47,934  53
    3
    		Meath MMA event cancelled following Shane Ross's statement over safety concerns
    45,279  62
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland's tourism trade group wants the State to beef up budgets with Wild Atlantic Way merch
    117  0
    2
    		'Not fit for purpose': Why startups want Ireland's flagship investor scheme overhauled
    95  0
    3
    		To foster a successful startup scene, we need a stronger investor community
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		Rampant Munster run riot to inflict nine-try hammering on sorry Ulster
    36,490  75
    2
    		Stunning late strike by super sub Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten
    30,387  53
    3
    		Leinster flex their muscles in enthralling battle with Connacht
    29,561  64
    DailyEdge
    1
    		10 tweets which will infuriate you if you're done with passive-aggressive apologies
    4,868  1
    2
    		A handy (and definitive) list of gifts for the brand-new mam in your group
    4,182  2
    3
    		Keratosis Pilaris: The do's and dont's of caring for the condition known as 'chicken skin'
    3,878  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State €410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAí
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    Appeal for witnesses after walkers struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    DUBLIN
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Dub kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely's reign continues as they make it four in-a-row
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing €67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie