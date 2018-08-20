This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 August, 2018
Man due in court in connection with Dublin cocaine seizure

â‚¬64,000 worth of the drug was seized on Saturday in Drimnagh in the south inner city.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 20 Aug 2018, 8:30 AM
45 minutes ago 1,772 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4190499

SCC Rolling 5 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 20S is due in court in Dublin this morning to face charges in connection with a seizure of cocaine in the city over the weekend.

The 25-year-old was arrested at a property in Drimnagh following the seizure on Saturday afternoon.

Some â‚¬64,000 worth of cocaine, along with â‚¬14,000 worth of cannabis herb and â‚¬7,500 in cash was recovered at the scene by gardaÃ­ from the Crumlin Drugs Unit.

Investigations are continuing.

A number of other operations targeting the distribution of cocaine also bore fruit at the weekend.

Over 130 kilos of the drug, worth in the region of â‚¬10 million, bound for ireland was seized in Cost Rica on 14 August, it was revealed yesterday.

Cianan Brennan
