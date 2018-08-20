Man due in court in connection with Dublin cocaine seizure

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 20S is due in court in Dublin this morning to face charges in connection with a seizure of cocaine in the city over the weekend.

The 25-year-old was arrested at a property in Drimnagh following the seizure on Saturday afternoon.

Some â‚¬64,000 worth of cocaine, along with â‚¬14,000 worth of cannabis herb and â‚¬7,500 in cash was recovered at the scene by gardaÃ­ from the Crumlin Drugs Unit.

Investigations are continuing.

A number of other operations targeting the distribution of cocaine also bore fruit at the weekend.

Over 130 kilos of the drug, worth in the region of â‚¬10 million, bound for ireland was seized in Cost Rica on 14 August, it was revealed yesterday.