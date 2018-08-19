Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a quantity of drugs and arrested a 25-year-old man after the search of a house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, yesterday afternoon.

As part of ongoing probes into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area, gardaí from the Crumlin Drugs Unit conducted the operation.

They discovered cocaine worth an estimated €64,000, cannabis herb worth an estimated €14,000, and €7,500 in cash.

The man in his 20s was arrested following the seizure.

He is currently being detained at Sundrive Road Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He can be detained for up to seven days.

Earlier this week, a 22-year-old man was arrested in nearby Ballyfermot, after two guns and crack cocaine worth an estimated €85,000 were seized.