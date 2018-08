A DRIVER WHO was pulled over by gardaí today was 11 times over the legal alcohol limit.

Gardaí stopped the man at about 3.10pm in Cloontuskert, Co Roscommon. He was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Source: GardaTraffic/Twitter

When gardaí inspected the car, they found that the man had an open bottle of wine beside him and was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was arrested and taken to Roscommon Garda Station, and will appear in court at a later date.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.