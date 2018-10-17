Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN stopped a driver who was travelling 42km/h over the limit.

The driver was detected travelling at 162km/h on the M1 Donabate, Dublin yesterday. The penalty for speeding is a fixed charge fine of €80, together with 3 penalty points.

Penalty points stay on your license for three years and no driver is allowed to drive a vehicle with 12 penalty points or more.

Elsewhere, gardaí at Garda North Central Road Policing Unit set up a checkpoint and stopped a driver who had no insurance, tax or NCT on their car.

The car was seized and driver to be prosecuted for driving with no insurance and a fixed charge penalty notice fine issued for not having tax or an NCT.

In Cavan, a similar operation took place on the Main N3. Several Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued for speeding offences, including one driver who was travelling at 153km/h.