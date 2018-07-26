Houses evacuated after gas leak in Drogheda

A SMALL NUMBER of homes in Drogheda have been evacuated after a large gas leak.

Gas Networks Ireland confirmed this evening that it had been requested to attend at Beamore Road in the town in response to a report of third-party damage to a gas main.

The gas is natural gas and is detectable by smell.

“Other emergency services are at the scene and Gas Networks are working in cooperation with them.

“Work has begun to manage the situation. As a result of the ongoing work, there has been closure of the road adjacent to the site of the incident.

“Gas Networks Ireland apologises for any inconvenience those impacted by the disruption.”

Traffic diversions are in place and a small number of homes have been evacuated.