Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a warning against drug-driving after two motorists tested positive for drugs in separate incidents in recent days.
One vehicle was seized after gardaí from the Dundalk Road Policing Unit stopped it at a checkpoint.
The driver only had a provisional licence and was driving unaccompanied, with no L-plates displayed.
They tested positive for cannabis and cocaine being in their system and were arrested. The vehicle’s tax had also expired.
Separately, another motorist was stopped by gardaí in Wexford. They were speeding, driving at 125km/h in a 100k/h zone, and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine being in their system.
COMMENTS (13)