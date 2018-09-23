Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a warning against drug-driving after two motorists tested positive for drugs in separate incidents in recent days.

One vehicle was seized after gardaí from the Dundalk Road Policing Unit stopped it at a checkpoint.

The driver only had a provisional licence and was driving unaccompanied, with no L-plates displayed.

The drug kit used in Dundalk Source: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

They tested positive for cannabis and cocaine being in their system and were arrested. The vehicle’s tax had also expired.

The results of the test in Wexford Source: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Separately, another motorist was stopped by gardaí in Wexford. They were speeding, driving at 125km/h in a 100k/h zone, and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine being in their system.