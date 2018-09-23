This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis

One driver was also speeding at the time.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 7:04 PM
1 hour ago 11,149 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4250688

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a warning against drug-driving after two motorists tested positive for drugs in separate incidents in recent days.

One vehicle was seized after gardaí from the Dundalk Road Policing Unit stopped it at a checkpoint.

The driver only had a provisional licence and was driving unaccompanied, with no L-plates displayed.

drug kit The drug kit used in Dundalk Source: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

They tested positive for cannabis and cocaine being in their system and were arrested. The vehicle’s tax had also expired.

drugs The results of the test in Wexford Source: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Separately, another motorist was stopped by gardaí in Wexford. They were speeding, driving at 125km/h in a 100k/h zone, and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine being in their system.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The Irish For...What can we learn from the rise and fall of Irish girls' names?
    56,008  44
    2
    		Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with womb cancer
    51,357  24
    3
    		Poll: Should citizens in the North be allowed vote in Irish presidential elections?
    32,839  121
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus is building a multimillion-euro training centre - but some staff's future is unclear
    451  0
    2
    		Ireland is falling behind when it comes to offshore wind energy. Here's what needs to change
    78  0
    3
    		How Donegal is using its status as the west coast's least-visited county as a selling point
    62  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was nothing dramatic, but just a wee moment of realisation: 'I miss this''
    28,816  5
    2
    		Leinster flex their muscle in Edinburgh arm-wrestle to claim five hard-earned points
    29,967  53
    3
    		‘We were about to hike up a volcano in Chile… I got an email saying Ulster Rugby want you over’
    24,553  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Which Bojack Horseman Character Are You?
    8,273  1
    2
    		How Well Do You Know Lesbian Slang?
    4,575  0
    3
    		A handy (and definitive) list of gift ideas if everyone you know is getting engaged
    2,984  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Gardaí 'hugely frustrated' at false complaints made to Gsoc 'without fear of prosecution'
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    DRUGS
    GardaÃ­ issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    'Life is so much more chaotic': A day on addiction outreach in Limerick city
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    GARDAí
    Two men to appear in court over â¬1.7m cash seizure
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie