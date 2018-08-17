Man (20s) charged after being found with €45k worth of suspected cocaine

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of approximately €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Cork.

At around 2pm yesterday, while on patrol on MacCurtain Street, gardaí witnessed a man in his 20s acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing gardaí, the man attempted to hide in a nearby doorway.

He was searched and found to be in possession of €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis).

The man was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.