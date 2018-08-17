This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 17 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) charged after being found with €45k worth of suspected cocaine

The man was found by gardaí on MacCurtain Street in Cork.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 17 Aug 2018, 9:18 AM
1 hour ago 4,329 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4186149
The seized drugs
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized drugs
The seized drugs
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of approximately €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Cork.

At around 2pm yesterday, while on patrol on MacCurtain Street, gardaí witnessed a man in his 20s acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing gardaí, the man attempted to hide in a nearby doorway.

He was searched and found to be in possession of €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis).

The man was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It needs to be more than sorry': Archbishop wants Pope to meet abuse victims during Irish visit
    9,761  40
    Fora
    1
    		Norwegian Air's Dublin wing more than doubled its losses the year it launched Irish flights
    275  0
    The42
    1
    		Big night ahead for Gallagher as unbeaten 21-year-old eyes world title shot in Dublin
    2,782  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Laura Whitmore thinks her Who Do You Think You Are episode will be a tad Angela's Ashes
    3,366  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    'Morale is on the floor': Defence Forces to be paid just €47.59 per day for extra work during Pope visit
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    COURT
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie