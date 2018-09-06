Man and woman arrested over €1.7 million heroin seizure in Dublin

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and drugs worth €1.8 million in total have been seized in a garda operation this evening.

Gardaí from Lucan district drug unit, assisted by gardaí from Ronanstown garda station carried out a planned search of a residence on Neilstown Road at 5pm.

During the search they discovered heroin with an estimated street value of almost €1.7 million. They also found Diazepam and Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €150,000 and cannabis herb believed to be worth up to €10,000.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are in garda custody.