Gardaí seize cannabis worth €100k after spotting men exchanging rucksacks in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €100,000 worth of cannabis herb after seizing a rucksack in Dublin city centre.

Two men have been arrested after the seizure with gardaí saying they were seen acting suspiciously on Parnell Street yesterday.

Gardaí say the men were observed exchanging rucksacks and were immediately stopped and searched.

During the search, 1 kg of cannabis herb was discovered.

The two men were arrested and detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, where they can be held for up to a week.