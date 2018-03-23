Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin

DRUGS WITH AN estimated street value of more than â‚¬1.4 million have been seized by gardaÃ­ in Dublin.

Two vehicles were intercepted by gardaÃ­ in the Ronanstown area at about 7.30pm yesterday, as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs, Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

A quantity of cocaine was recovered and two men, aged 30 and 26, were arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Follow-up search operations took place in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas, resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The drugs have an estimated street value in excess of â‚¬1.4 million (subject to analysis).

The 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today. GardaÃ­ said investigations are ongoing and the 30-year-old man remains in custody.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.Â