  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men charged after â‚¬248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Amphetamine, cannabis and cash were seized by gardaÃ­ yesterday.

By Ã“rla Ryan Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 3,869 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3974914
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/photo_pw
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/photo_pw

TWO MEN ARRESTED in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin are due to appear at Swords District Court at 10.30am today.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, targeting the drug trafficking activities of an organised crime gang, two properties were searched in Swords yesterday.

During the course of both searches, 500g of amphetamine and 12kg of cannabis with an approximate street value of â‚¬248,000 (subject to analysis), plus 10kg of suspected mixing agent and a quantity of cash were seized.

Two men, aged 32 and 37, were arrested and brought to Ballymun Garda Station, where they are being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
135,187  110
2
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
124,970  129
3
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
40,356  204
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for â‚¬80m
752  0
2
Carlow security firm Netwatch will double in size after sealing a major international merger
268  0
3
Poll: Do you think cash bonuses for staff actually work?
266  0
The42
1
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
74,698  24
2
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
46,613  14
3
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
37,516  18
DailyEdge
1
13 of the best reactions to the Royal Baby
8,206  0
2
9 ridiculous solutions to the Irish border problem
7,396  2
3
The Rubberbandits inspired the creation of these hilarious county-specific banners for 'Together For Yes'
6,513  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and â‚¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
GARDAÃ­
Two men charged after â‚¬248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Two men charged after â‚¬248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Family 'very concerned' for missing man (78) who speaks no English and suffers memory loss
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
DUBLIN
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie