Two men charged after â‚¬248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin

TWO MEN ARRESTED in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin are due to appear at Swords District Court at 10.30am today.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation being conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, targeting the drug trafficking activities of an organised crime gang, two properties were searched in Swords yesterday.

During the course of both searches, 500g of amphetamine and 12kg of cannabis with an approximate street value of â‚¬248,000 (subject to analysis), plus 10kg of suspected mixing agent and a quantity of cash were seized.

Two men, aged 32 and 37, were arrested and brought to Ballymun Garda Station, where they are being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.