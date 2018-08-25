Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare

GARDAÍ SEIZED DRUGS and a firearm in Co Clare yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in the country, gardaí searched a house and land at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge.

During the course of the search they discovered a submachine gun and ammunition, 1.5kg of cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000 (all subject to analysis).

As part of this operation a car was stopped and searched on Tulla Road, Ennis and 1/2kg of cocaine with a street value of €35,000, subject to analysis, was seized.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Further searches are being carried out today, gardaí said.