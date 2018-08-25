This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare

One man was arrested and later released.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 5,819 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4201058
The firearm that was seized
Image: Garda Press Office
The firearm that was seized
The firearm that was seized
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ SEIZED DRUGS and a firearm in Co Clare yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in the country, gardaí searched a house and land at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge.

During the course of the search they discovered a submachine gun and ammunition, 1.5kg of cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000 (all subject to analysis).

As part of this operation a car was stopped and searched on Tulla Road, Ennis and 1/2kg of cocaine with a street value of €35,000, subject to analysis, was seized.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Further searches are being carried out today, gardaí said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest
    57,764  0
    2
    		Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    50,789  35
    3
    		Nuns among 12 arrested in Scotland over abuse allegations
    42,528  0
    Fora
    1
    		Tesco has been accused of 'corporate bullying' for disciplining 80 striking staff
    258  0
    2
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    48  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,418  5
    2
    		Taylor and Tennyson come face to face with foes ahead of Boston world title triple-header
    21,605  3
    3
    		Munster held scoreless in home defeat to Champions Cup opponents Exeter
    20,302  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Laura from Love Island struggled with some baby Guinesses in a Dublin bar last night
    5,771  0
    2
    		Dawn O'Porter revealed Chris O'Dowd accidentally proposed to her in front of a slaughterhouse
    5,166  0
    3
    		A comprehensive look back at Crystal Swing and what they've been up to for the last eight years
    4,667  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    DUBLIN
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'I felt everything and I just knew myself it was gone - it's just a pity it happened at this point'
    OPINION
    In the garden: Even in the calm of the vegetable patch, it can be hard to stay mindful and focused
    In the garden: Even in the calm of the vegetable patch, it can be hard to stay mindful and focused
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie