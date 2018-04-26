Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a large drugs seizure in Co Meath last year.

The 56-year-old man is due to appear before Trim District Court at 10.30am today.

He was arrested yesterday in the Ardee area of Co Louth by gardaí investigating serious criminal activity in Leinster.

A significant quantity of cocaine and cannabis, with an estimated street value of €950,000, was recovered after gardaí carried out a search operation in the Ashbourne area on 15 November.

Speaking after the search last year, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said An Garda Síochána was continuing to “target a range of criminality associated with organised crime”.

“In this regard there is a particular emphasis, firstly, on protecting life and tackling threat-to-life incidents, but also on targeting the sale of drugs and other illicit products and, importantly, targeting the financial gain and money laundering involved.”

