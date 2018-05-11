Cannabis and MDMA worth â‚¬335,000 seized in Meath

CANNABIS AND MDMA worth â‚¬335,000 have been seized by gardaÃ­ in Co Meath.

GardaÃ­ from the Meath Drugs Unit, assisted by the Navan Detective Unit, searched a premises at Fitzherbert Woods in Navan yesterday as part of an ongoing operation.

During the course of the search gardaÃ­ discovered cannabis resin with an estimated street value of â‚¬225,000 (subject to analysis) and MDMA with an estimated street value of â‚¬110,000 (subject to analysis).

Three people â€“ a 27-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old man â€“ were arrested and are currently being detained at Navan, Kells and Trim garda stations under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.