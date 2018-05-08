  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Admit she was kidnapped' - Concerns raised over disappearance of Dubai princess captured at sea

Human Rights Watch has urged the Dubai authorities to reveal the whereabouts of the princess.

By AFP Tuesday 8 May 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,671 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3999314
This undated image from video provided by Detained in Dubai shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum.
Image: AP
This undated image from video provided by Detained in Dubai shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum.
This undated image from video provided by Detained in Dubai shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum.
Image: AP

RIGHTS ACTIVISTS ARE increasingly worried about the fate of 32-year-old Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who has not been seen publicly since being captured at sea in March while trying to flee the United Arab Emirates.

Human Rights Watch has urged the Dubai authorities to reveal the whereabouts of the princess, saying her case could constitute “enforced disappearance”.

A source close to the Dubai government has said only that Latifa was indeed brought back to Dubai and was “with her family” and “doing excellent”.

But accounts by people involved in the escape who spoke with AFP suggest an aggressive campaign to recapture the princess after she slipped over the border into Oman in February, and punish those who helped her.

Her case has since been taken up by the UK-based advocacy group Detained in Dubai, which has alerted the UN’s human rights commission.

In what appears to be a self-made video uploaded to YouTube in March, which brought her into the public spotlight, Latifa says she was fleeing mistreatment and restrictions imposed by the family of her father, Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.

“I’m making this video because it could be the last video I make,” she says, adding that she is “99 percent positive” her escape would succeed.

“If it doesn’t, then this video can help me because all my father cares about is his reputation,” she adds.

“Admit it was kidnapping”

Latifa’s video was published once it became clear that her attempt to get away, which began on February 24, had failed.

She had enlisted the help of Tiina Jauhiainen, a Finnish woman who had been her teacher of the Afro-Brazilian martial art capoeira; Christian Elombo, a French national who taught sports in Oman; and Herve Jaubert, a Franco-American businessman who claims to be a former French secret service agent.

After making it to Oman, Jauhiainen said she and Latifa boarded a yacht owned and piloted by Jaubert with the goal of reaching India, from where Latifa would fly to the United States.

But on the night of March 4-5 their vessel was surrounded by the Indian navy and detained by soldiers who then towed the yacht back to the United Arab Emirates.

Jaubert and Jauhiainen said they were held until March 20 and 22, when they were expelled from the country, while Latifa has not been heard from.

In a video released later, Jaubert, 62, claimed they were surrounded by “five warships, two planes and a helicopter” and were “beaten severely” by soldiers who boarded the yacht and robbed them, even as Latifa screamed that she was seeking asylum.

He said he was blindfolded and held in solitary confinement while being questioned, before being made to sign a forced confession and released.

“They wanted us to admit that it was a kidnapping, because according to their Islamic definition, a woman, even adult, cannot give her consent because she remains the responsibility of her father,” Jaubert told AFP.

He said Latifa had contacted him because of his 2009 book “Escape from Dubai”, in which he recounts fleeing by dinghy to avoid fraud claims after a business deal soured.

Jaubert said he was to be compensated only for fuel costs, and had previously told the BBC that while he was supposed to be paid, money was not his motivation.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man arrested in west Dublin after walking outside shopping centre completely naked
89,518  59
2
Portobello residents 'barricading roads from drinkers urinating and throwing rubbish'
51,002  78
3
Tributes paid as popular teenager who featured on Room To Improve passes away
50,188  22
Fora
1
A host of markets in Dublin's Liberties have been given a deadline of next month to move out
1,293  0
2
Poll: Do you think a public banking model could threaten Ireland's elite lenders?
300  0
3
Dublin Airport has to fork out €15m to soundproof homes and schools near its new runway
191  0
The42
1
10 young footballers to watch out for in this summer's senior championship
44,131  14
2
'Well, I wouldn't be married to her!' - How picking Gaelic changed Paula Murray's life
43,264  2
3
'He had some demons but I think you have to put the whole story into perspective'
26,379  9
DailyEdge
1
11 things we need from Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X
5,317  1
2
Saoirse Ronan and her fellow actors are backing Together For Yes with a powerful open letter
5,131  6
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Bank Holiday Monday
4,119  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HSE
Almost 5,000 people waiting for call to be returned by CervicalCheck helpline
Almost 5,000 people waiting for call to be returned by CervicalCheck helpline
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
HSE boss Tony O'Brien to leave position early
UK
Boris Johnson calls UK's post-Brexit trade plan 'crazy'
Boris Johnson calls UK's post-Brexit trade plan 'crazy'
Police in Oxford open fire on gunman after person shot on street
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal
ABORTION
Council 'to remove graphic posters' hung outside Simon Harris's constituency office
Council 'to remove graphic posters' hung outside Simon Harris's constituency office
The deadline to register to vote is today, here's what you need to know
Pregnancy timeline: When does the heart, brain, and face form?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie