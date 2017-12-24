It could be you: €5.4m Lotto ticket was bought at Dublin Airport

ONE LUCKY PERSON will have a particularly good Christmas this year after winning last night’s €5.4 million Lotto jackpot.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased in the WHSmith shop at arrivals in Terminal 1 on Friday.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said they do not know at this stage who the lucky winner in.

“This was one of the busiest days of the year in arrivals and the ticket could have been brought by somebody coming home for Christmas, by a friend or relative meeting a loved one, or an airport worker. This is going to be a very special Christmas indeed for that lucky person.”

Griffin urged all players who purchased a ticket in Dublin Airport Terminal 1 on Friday to check their numbers.

The winning numbers were: 5, 14, 28, 29, 32, 38 and bonus number 31.

This is especially important if it is somebody who is a visitor or not a regular player. Please check your tickets to see if you are the winner of this magnificent Christmas present. The tickets can be checked in store or through the National Lottery App.

“This is such a great story at this special time when family and friends are coming together to celebrate the festive season. We are thrilled to be making this a very Merry Christmas indeed for a player or players.”