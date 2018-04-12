  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Booking a holiday? Dublin Airport is getting 14 new routes this summer

You’ll now be able to fly direct to Hong Kong and Beijing.

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 3:20 PM
28 minutes ago 3,216 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3954079
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak

DUBLIN AIRPORT IS expecting a record summer for passengers, after announcing 14 new routes serving destinations in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

You’ll now be able to fly direct from Dublin to destinations such as Hong Kong, Beijing and Montreal, as an extra 1.7 million people are expected to pass through the airport this year.

Four new airlines are coming to Dublin – Cathay Pacific, Croatia Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Icelandair.

Here is the list of new routes:

  • Marrakesh (Ryanair) – two per week
  • Paphos (Ryanair) – two per week
  • Philadelphia (Aer Lingus) – seven per week
  • Reykjavik (Icelandair) – six per week
  • Seattle (Aer Lingus) – four per week
  • Manchester (British Airways) – one per week
  • Zagreb (Croatia Airlines) – two per week
  • Montreal (Air Canada) – four per week
  • Hong Kong (Cathay Pacific) – four per week
  • Beijing (Hainan Airlines) – four per week
  • Carlisle (Loganair) – seven per week
  • Dalaman (Ryanair ) – one per week
  • Frankfurt (Ryanair) – 12 per week
  • Luxembourg (Ryanair) – three per week

Almost all of these routes will be operating by June, with the exception of the last three listed which will be running by October.

At its peak during the summer months, 10 airlines will fly 446 flights a week to and from 16 destinations in the US, and four in Canada. The number of seats on North American flights is up 14% on last year, Dublin Airport said, with an extra 391,000.

The trends are also upwards on European routes, with an extra one million seats allocated this summer.

In the first three months of this year, more than six million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport, an increase of 4% on the previous year.

The airport’s managing director Vincent Harrison said that it continues to work with existing and new airlines to provide more choice for consumers.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

