GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating an assault that occurred on a busy Dublin street.

A young woman was assaulted and robbed on Golden Lane, Dublin 8 this evening at around 7.20pm.

She has been taken to St James’ Hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Gardaí say that a man and a woman have been arrested and brought to Sundrive Road and Pearse Street garda stations for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.