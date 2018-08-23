This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Did you ever redeem change from Dublin Bus?

Refunds are set to be scrapped from next month.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 8,093 Views 27 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

FROM NEXT MONTH Dublin Bus customers will no longer receive a ‘refund due’ receipt if they overpay their fare.

With the refunds set to be scrapped, Dublin Bus has advised passengers to use the cheaper option of a Leap Card.

Customers who receive ‘refund due’ receipts until 9 September will be able to redeem their change from Dublin Bus’ head office on O’Connell Street in the city centre.

According to figures released to TheJournal.ie earlier this year, the company earned €5.7 million from unclaimed change receipts in the past six years.

We want to know: Did you ever redeem change from Dublin Bus? 


Poll Results:





COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
