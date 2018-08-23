Poll: Did you ever redeem change from Dublin Bus?

FROM NEXT MONTH Dublin Bus customers will no longer receive a ‘refund due’ receipt if they overpay their fare.

With the refunds set to be scrapped, Dublin Bus has advised passengers to use the cheaper option of a Leap Card.

Customers who receive ‘refund due’ receipts until 9 September will be able to redeem their change from Dublin Bus’ head office on O’Connell Street in the city centre.

According to figures released to TheJournal.ie earlier this year, the company earned €5.7 million from unclaimed change receipts in the past six years.

We want to know: Did you ever redeem change from Dublin Bus?

