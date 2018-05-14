Investigation launched after Dublin Bus driver violently attacked

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the violent attack of a Dublin Bus driver in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The assault took place on the Route 184 bus on Lower Kindlestown Road in Greystones at 3.20pm on 4 May. The bus was travelling towards Newtownmountkennedy when the incident occurred.

Video footage of the attack began circulating online in recent days. It shows a man in a heated conversation with the driver before the man violently lashes out, repeatedly striking the driver in the head and knocking him out of the bus.

Numerous passengers on the bus can be heard screaming in shock and shouting at the assailant. Around 20 seconds into the assault a couple of bystanders intervene and wrestle the attacker under control.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí confirmed that it is investigating the incident. Officers attended the scene and investigators downloaded CCTV footage from the bus as part of their inquiry.